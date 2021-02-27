Spices export increases 7.94 percent in 7 months

The export of spices from the country witnessed an increase of 7.94 percent during the seven months of financial year 2020-21, against the export of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :The export of spices from the country witnessed an increase of 7.94 percent during the seven months of financial year 2020-21, against the export of the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported spices of worth $ 52.489 million during July-January (2020-21) against the exports of $ 48.627 million during July-January (2019-20), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the export of spices also rose by 6.72 percent by going up from 12,166 metric tons to 12,984 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the export of spices also increased by 18.02 percent during the month of January 2021 when compared to the same month of last year.

The export of spices from the country during January 2021 were recorded at $11.027 million against the export of $9.343 million in January 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the export of spices rose by 9.12 percent during January 2021 when compared to the export of $10.105 million in December 2020, the PBS data revealed.

