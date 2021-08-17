Spices export increases by 5.34pc to US $ 92.999 mln

The exports of spices from the country witnessed an increase of 5.34 percent during the fiscal year 2020-21, against the exports of the product during corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The exports of spices from the country witnessed an increase of 5.34 percent during the fiscal year 2020-21, against the exports of the product during corresponding period of last year.

The spices exports from the country were recorded at US $ 92.999 million during July-June (2020-21) against the exports of US $ 88.285 million during July-June (2019-20), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of spice rose by 16.70 percent by going up from 20,238 metric tons to 23,617 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the spice exports also increased by 56.56 percent during the month of June 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of spices from the country during June 2021 were recorded at US $ 9.957 million against the exports of US $ 6.360 million in June 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of spices increased by 70.09 percent during June 2021 as compared to the exports of US $ 5.854 million in May 2021, the PBS data revealed.