UrduPoint.com

Spices Export Increases By 5.34pc To US $ 92.999 Mln

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 05:13 PM

Spices export increases by 5.34pc to US $ 92.999 mln

The exports of spices from the country witnessed an increase of 5.34 percent during the fiscal year 2020-21, against the exports of the product during corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The exports of spices from the country witnessed an increase of 5.34 percent during the fiscal year 2020-21, against the exports of the product during corresponding period of last year.

The spices exports from the country were recorded at US $ 92.999 million during July-June (2020-21) against the exports of US $ 88.285 million during July-June (2019-20), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of spice rose by 16.70 percent by going up from 20,238 metric tons to 23,617 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the spice exports also increased by 56.56 percent during the month of June 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of spices from the country during June 2021 were recorded at US $ 9.957 million against the exports of US $ 6.360 million in June 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of spices increased by 70.09 percent during June 2021 as compared to the exports of US $ 5.854 million in May 2021, the PBS data revealed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same May June 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Turkey floods: Death toll rises to 77, 47 go missi ..

Turkey floods: Death toll rises to 77, 47 go missing

12 minutes ago
 Hema Malini recalls her peaceful trip to Afghanist ..

Hema Malini recalls her peaceful trip to Afghanistan

26 minutes ago
 Sharjah Private Education Authority issues circula ..

Sharjah Private Education Authority issues circular highlighting back-to-school ..

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan looks forward for peaceful Afghanistan: P ..

Pakistan looks forward for peaceful Afghanistan: President

43 minutes ago
 Japan expands virus emergency to battle surge

Japan expands virus emergency to battle surge

3 minutes ago
 DC reviews arrangements for mourning processions i ..

DC reviews arrangements for mourning processions in city

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.