UrduPoint.com

Spices' Exports Increase 18.05% To $83.251m In 9 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2022 | 04:32 PM

Spices' exports increase 18.05% to $83.251m in 9 months

The exports of spices from the country witnessed an increase of 18.05 percent during the first nine months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :The exports of spices from the country witnessed an increase of 18.05 percent during the first nine months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported spices worth US $83.251 million during July-March (2021-22) as compared to the exports of US $70.524 million during July- March (2020-21), showing growth of 18.05 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of spice also rose by 12.70 percent as the country exported 20,218 metric ton of spices during the period under review as compared to the exports of 17,940 metric ton during last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the spices exports however decreased by 6.82 percent during the month of March 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The spices exports in March 2022 were recorded at $7.894 million against the exports of US $8.472 million in March 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis the export of spices also witnessed decline of 22.46 percent in March 2022 as compared to the exports of US $10.181 million in February 2022.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same February March From Million

Recent Stories

22 outlaws held in islamabad

22 outlaws held in islamabad

3 minutes ago
 Chicken dealer killed during robbery

Chicken dealer killed during robbery

3 minutes ago
 Gad Manara club wins Inter-Club Football Cup

Gad Manara club wins Inter-Club Football Cup

3 minutes ago
 PM arrives at Shangla

PM arrives at Shangla

3 minutes ago
 Kenya administers 18 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses

Kenya administers 18 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses

7 minutes ago
 Pirzada for ensuring compliance of PWDs job quota

Pirzada for ensuring compliance of PWDs job quota

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.