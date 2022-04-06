UrduPoint.com

Spices' Exports Increase 20.78% To $74.946m In 8 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2022 | 03:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The exports of spices from the country witnessed an increase of 20.78 percent during the first eight months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported spices worth US $74.946 million during July-February (2021-22) as compared to the exports of US $62.052 million during July-February (2020-21), showing growth of 20.78 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of spice also rose by 15.14 percent as the country exported 17,802 metric ton of spices during the period under review as compared to the exports of 15,461 metric ton during last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the spices exports also increased by 5.51 percent during the month of February 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The spices exports in February 2022 were recorded at $9.770 million against the exports of US $9.260 million in February 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis the export of spices however witnessed decline of 20.52 percent in February 2022 as compared to the exports of US $12.293 million in January 2021.

More Stories From Agriculture

