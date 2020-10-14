UrduPoint.com
Spices Exports Increased Record 45.02%

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 02:46 PM

Spices exports increased record 45.02%

Spices exports during FY 2020-21 grew by 45.02 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Spices exports during FY 2020-21 grew by 45.02 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 20, Spices worth US $ 8,701 thousand exported as compared to worth US $ 6,000 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Tobacco increased by 137.53 per cent, Tobacco worth US $ 2,171 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 914 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Meat and meat preparation worth US $ 28,933 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 24,791 thousand of same period of last year.

