UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spices Import Increase 60.22%

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 01:33 PM

Spices import increase 60.22%

The imports of spices products witnessed an increase of 60.22 percent during the first month of current financial year 2020-21, as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The imports of spices products witnessed an increase of 60.22 percent during the first month of current financial year 2020-21, as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported spices of worth US $22.811 million during July 2020 as compared to the imports of US $ 14.237 million during July 2019, showing growth of 60.22 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In term of quantity, Pakistan imported 18,114 metric tons of spices products during the period under review as compared to the imports of 10,645 metric tons during corresponding period of last year, showing increase of 70.16 percent in term of quantity.

On month-on-month basis, the spices imports also increased by 8.

79 percent during July 2020 as compared to the imports of $20.967 million in June 2020, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country trade deficit witnessed reduction of 8.32 percent during the first two months current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the deficit of the corresponding period of last year.

The deficit during July-August (2020-21) was recorded at $3.382 billion against the deficit of $3.689 billion, the data revealed.

During the period under review, the country's exports registered negative growth of 4.27 percent, by going down from $3.744 billion last year to $3.584 billion during the current year.

On the other hand, the imports witnessed decreased of 6.28 percent, from $7.433 billion last year to $6.966 billion this year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports June July 2019 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s du to get AED800 million from selling ..

5 minutes ago

Motorway gang-rape like incidents could be stopped ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Research Center Vektor Sees No Big Coronav ..

1 minute ago

Babar should bat in middle-order: Hafeez

1 minute ago

Bledisloe Tests set after NZ quarantine concession ..

1 minute ago

Hong Kong Chief Slams Politicians for Calling 12 D ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.