Split Red Lentil Crop Gives Good Yield In Warm Climate

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 05:05 PM

Split Red Lentil crop gives good yield in warm climate

Slightly warm climate is suitable for Red Lentil (Masoor) crop as it gives good yield under such conditions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Slightly warm climate is suitable for Red Lentil (Masoor) crop as it gives good yield under such conditions.

A spokesman for the Punjab Agriculture department said this here on Saturday.

He said, "Complete month of October is conducive for sowing of red lentil in rain-fed areas."He said the certified hybrid varieties of red lentil for rain-fed area include Masoor-2006, Chakwal Masoor, Markaz 2009 and Punjab Masoor-2009. He suggested the growers to sow red-lentil with the help of drill and in case of insects attack on the crop the agriculture department recommended poisons must be sprayed.

