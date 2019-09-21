Split Red Lentil Crop Gives Good Yield In Warm Climate
Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 05:05 PM
Slightly warm climate is suitable for Red Lentil (Masoor) crop as it gives good yield under such conditions
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Slightly warm climate is suitable for Red Lentil (Masoor) crop as it gives good yield under such conditions.
A spokesman for the Punjab Agriculture department said this here on Saturday.
He said, "Complete month of October is conducive for sowing of red lentil in rain-fed areas."He said the certified hybrid varieties of red lentil for rain-fed area include Masoor-2006, Chakwal Masoor, Markaz 2009 and Punjab Masoor-2009. He suggested the growers to sow red-lentil with the help of drill and in case of insects attack on the crop the agriculture department recommended poisons must be sprayed.