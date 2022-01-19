UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 20 21-22)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 19,100 180 19,280 Equivalent 40 kgs 20,469 193 20,662

