Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2019 20)

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 01:58 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019 20)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 9,700 180 9,880 Equivalent 40 kgs 10,395 193 10,588

