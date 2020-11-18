UrduPoint.com
Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2019 20)

Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:33 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019 20)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 9,250 180 9,430 Equivalent 40 kgs 9,913 193 10,106

