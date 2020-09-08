UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020 21)

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 04:01 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16 Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16 Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 8,800 180 8,980 Equivalent 40 kgs 9,431 193 9,624

Related Topics

Karachi Price Kyrgystani Som Cotton Nishat Chunian Limited

Recent Stories

Punjab IGP Shoaib Dastagir transferred

15 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar plays cricket with boys in Lahore’ ..

54 minutes ago

Nine major train mishaps occurred from Aug 2018 to ..

4 minutes ago

One died, five injured in road accident

4 minutes ago

1,500 spectators allowed at French Open per day, p ..

4 minutes ago

DPO to hold open court on daily basis

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.