Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020 21)

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 04:05 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 8,850 180 9,030 Equivalent40 kgs 9,485 193 9,678

More Stories From Agriculture

