Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 03:10 PM

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 8,950 180 9,130 Equivalent 40 kgs 9,592 193 9,785

