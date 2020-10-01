UrduPoint.com
Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020 21)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 04:26 PM

Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 8,950 180 9,130 Equivalent 40 kgs 9,592 193 9,785

