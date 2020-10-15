UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020 21)

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 02:58 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 9,900 180 10,080 Equivalent 40 kgs 10,610 193 10,803

Related Topics

Karachi Price Kyrgystani Som Cotton Nishat Chunian Limited

Recent Stories

Azam Khan and the joy of hitting sixes

15 minutes ago

Khurrum Sher Zaman submits resolution against 'Jal ..

3 minutes ago

Australian study finds shrinking tonsils less pain ..

3 minutes ago

Post-Registration Trial of Russia 2nd COVID Vaccin ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Imposes New COVID-Linked Rules for Clubs, B ..

3 minutes ago

London set to tighten virus curbs from this weeken ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.