UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020 21)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 03:12 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 9,900 180 10,080 Equivalent 40 kgs 10,610 193 10,803

Related Topics

Karachi Price Kyrgystani Som Cotton Nishat Chunian Limited

Recent Stories

Bounce Club East wins Rashid Minhas basketball tou ..

3 minutes ago

Global coronavirus death toll tops 1.2 million: AF ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Mishustin Orders Strategy on Arctic Trans ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong in record meth bust as pandemic forces g ..

3 minutes ago

NEPRA issues 27 generation licenses with 2338.14 M ..

6 minutes ago

Girl commits suicide in faisalabad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.