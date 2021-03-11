UrduPoint.com
Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020 21) 11 March 2021

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21) 11 march 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 12,300 180 12,480 Equivalent 40 kgs 13,182 193 13,375

More Stories From Agriculture

