Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020 21)

Fri 04th December 2020 | 02:42 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 9,450 180 9,630 Equivalent 40 kgs 10,128 193 10,321

More Stories From Agriculture

