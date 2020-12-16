UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 03:34 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 9,650 180 9,830 Equivalent 40 kgs 10,342 193 10,535

