Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020-21)
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 02:57 PM
Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :: Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.
Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 10,200 180 10,380 Equivalent 40 kgs 10,931 193 11,124