Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020 21)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 02:47 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 10,400 180 10,580 Equivalent 40 kgs 11,146 193 11,339

