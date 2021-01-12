UrduPoint.com
Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 02:06 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 10,600 180 10,780 Equivalent 40 kgs 11,360 193 11,553

