Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :: Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 10,600 180 10,780 Equivalent 40 kgs 11,360 193 11,553