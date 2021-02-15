Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020 21)
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 02:37 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.
Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 11,000 180 11,180 Equivalent 40 kgs 11,789 193 11,982