Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020 21)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 02:49 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 11,100 180 11,280 Equivalent 40 kgs 11,896 193 12,089

