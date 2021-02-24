UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 02:40 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :: Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 11,700 180 11,880 Equivalent 40 kgs 12,539 193 12,732

Related Topics

Karachi Price Kyrgystani Som Cotton Nishat Chunian Limited

Recent Stories

Nestle to Face Trial in Lactogen Case

3 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler greets Kuwaiti Emir on National, Li ..

3 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan, Sri Lankan president affirm coopera ..

2 seconds ago

Neil Lennon quits as Celtic boss after horror seas ..

4 seconds ago

National Women's Volleyball C'ship rescheduled

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Abdul Majeed, ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.