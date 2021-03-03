UrduPoint.com
Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020 21)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 02:24 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 12,200 180 12,380 Equivalent 40 kgs 13,075 193 13,268

