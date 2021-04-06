UrduPoint.com
Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020 21)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 03:31 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 11,000 180 11,180 Equivalent 40 kgs 11,789 193 11,982

