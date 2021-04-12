UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 04:19 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16"Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16"Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 10,800 180 10,980 Equivalent 40 kgs 11,574 193 11,767

Related Topics

Karachi Price Kyrgystani Som Cotton Nishat Chunian Limited

Recent Stories

Pre-Ramadan price hike grips country: Mian Zahid H ..

8 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General Extends Ramadan 1442H Greeti ..

9 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,928 new COVID-19 cases, 1,719 reco ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Customs broadcastsJimruqprogram in Ramadan t ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Sports World Returns For 11Th Edition With A ..

29 minutes ago

Rs 282,000 fine imposed on profiteers

10 seconds ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.