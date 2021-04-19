UrduPoint.com
Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020 21)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 10,800 180 12,480 Equivalent 40 kgs 11,574 193 13,375

More Stories From Agriculture

