Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020 21)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 02:18 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NC

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 11,300 180 11,480 Equivalent 40 kgs 12,110 193 12,303

More Stories From Agriculture

