Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020 21)
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 01:52 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.
Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 11,300 180 11,480 Equivalent 40 kgs 12,110 193 12,303