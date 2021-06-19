UrduPoint.com
Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 03:39 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 12,600 180 12,780 Equivalent 40 kgs 13,503 193 13,696

