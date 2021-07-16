Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020-21)
Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 02:37 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.
Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 12,700 180 12,880 Equivalent 40 kgs 13,611 193 13,804