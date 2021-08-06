Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020-21)
Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL
Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 13,300 180 13,480 Equivalent40 kgs 14,254 193 14,447