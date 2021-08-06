UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 03:05 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 13,300 180 13,480 Equivalent40 kgs 14,254 193 14,447

Related Topics

Karachi Price Kyrgystani Som Cotton Nishat Chunian Limited

Recent Stories

Messi considering other offers, says Barcelona pre ..

Messi considering other offers, says Barcelona president

2 minutes ago
 Tulaja fort on plateau atop a hill to be conserved ..

Tulaja fort on plateau atop a hill to be conserved under Rs 30m project

2 minutes ago
 Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth

5 minutes ago
 National flags,historic buildings attract people, ..

National flags,historic buildings attract people, children ahead of Independence ..

5 minutes ago
 Beach Teqball Championship to be held in October

Beach Teqball Championship to be held in October

11 minutes ago
 'Might have been some F-bombs!' Ko berates herself ..

'Might have been some F-bombs!' Ko berates herself into Olympic medal hunt

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.