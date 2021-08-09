UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 04:14 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 13,400 180 13,580 Equivalent 40 kgs 14,361 193 14,554

