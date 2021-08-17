UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 02:12 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 13,800 180 13,980 Equivalent40 kgs 14,789 193 14,982

Related Topics

Karachi Price Kyrgystani Som Cotton Nishat Chunian Limited

Recent Stories

Berlin calls on NATO to learn lessons from Afghani ..

Berlin calls on NATO to learn lessons from Afghanistan

12 minutes ago
 Around 1,000 Russian Servicemen Engaged in Combat ..

Around 1,000 Russian Servicemen Engaged in Combat Training Drills in Tajikistan ..

12 minutes ago
 UPDATE - Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With EU For ..

UPDATE - Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With EU Foreign Policy, NATO Chiefs - Sta ..

16 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 10,035 new COVID-19 cases, total ..

Philippines logs 10,035 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,765,675

16 minutes ago
 Wildfires Rage in Southern France Affect 4,000 Hec ..

Wildfires Rage in Southern France Affect 4,000 Hectares - Civil Defense Agency

16 minutes ago
 UK Unemployment Drops to 4.7% Amid Rise in Vacanci ..

UK Unemployment Drops to 4.7% Amid Rise in Vacancies - Statistics Service

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.