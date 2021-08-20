UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 03:14 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 13,800 180 13,980 Equivalent 40 kgs 14,789 193 14,982

