Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Fri 27th August 2021 | 04:24 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 14,000 180 14,180 Equivalent 40 kgs 15,004 193 15,197

More Stories From Agriculture

