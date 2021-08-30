UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 02:48 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 14,100 180 14,280 Equivalent 40 kgs 15,111 193 15,304

