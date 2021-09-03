UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 02:34 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 13,900 180 14,080 Equivalent 40 kgs 14,897 193 15,090

Related Topics

Karachi Price Kyrgystani Som Cotton Nishat Chunian Limited

Recent Stories

Selection committee to conduct trial in all Divisi ..

Selection committee to conduct trial in all Divisional Headquarters of KP: Zahir ..

2 minutes ago
 Morocco's trade deficit narrows by 17.9 pct as of ..

Morocco's trade deficit narrows by 17.9 pct as of July

2 minutes ago
 ANF seizes over 1465 kg drugs; arrests 20 culprits ..

ANF seizes over 1465 kg drugs; arrests 20 culprits

2 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan Made No Positive Decision on Temporaril ..

Kazakhstan Made No Positive Decision on Temporarily Sheltering Afghan Refugees - ..

2 minutes ago
 Talibans close to form new government in Afghanist ..

Talibans close to form new government in Afghanistan

41 minutes ago
 Plastic materials exports witnessed record increas ..

Plastic materials exports witnessed record increase 59.28%

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.