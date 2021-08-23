UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021 22)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 03:37 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021 22)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 13,800 180 13,980 Equivalent 40 kgs 14,789 193 14,982

More Stories From Agriculture

