UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 03:18 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL. Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi.

37.324 kgs 13,900 180 14,080 Equivalent 40 kgs 14,897 193 15,090

