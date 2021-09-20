UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 04:27 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 13,100 180 13,280Equivalent 40 kgs 14,039 193 14,232

Related Topics

Karachi Price Kyrgystani Som Cotton Nishat Chunian Limited

Recent Stories

GDA leader calls on Governor Imran Ismail

GDA leader calls on Governor Imran Ismail

4 minutes ago
 Macron apologises for French treatment of Algerian ..

Macron apologises for French treatment of Algerian Harki fighters

4 minutes ago
 Over 2.5 mln people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 2.5 mln people vaccinated in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 Royal Australian Mint releases coins to mark Year ..

Royal Australian Mint releases coins to mark Year of the Tiger

4 minutes ago
 Use of chemical weapons; an IFOs' ploy to suppress ..

Use of chemical weapons; an IFOs' ploy to suppress freedom voices

9 minutes ago
 Dr. Najeebullah appointed as Commissioner-IR

Dr. Najeebullah appointed as Commissioner-IR

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.