Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)
Faizan Hashmi 17 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 03:21 PM
Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL
Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 12,800 180 12,980 Equivalent 40 kgs 13,718 193 13,911