Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 02:23 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.

8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 14,600 180 14,780Equivalent 40 kgs 15,647 193 15,840

