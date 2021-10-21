UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 04:48 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 14,700 180 14,880 Equivalent 40 kgs 15,754 193 15,947

Related Topics

Karachi Price Kyrgystani Som Cotton Nishat Chunian Limited

Recent Stories

du finalises partnership agreement with Thales to ..

Du finalises partnership agreement with Thales to enhance data security processe ..

8 minutes ago
 Aurora Storm Causes Power Cuts for 250,000 French ..

Aurora Storm Causes Power Cuts for 250,000 French Households - Grid Operator

4 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 61929 cusecs water

IRSA releases 61929 cusecs water

4 minutes ago
 SAPM Arbab reviews performance of ministries, divi ..

SAPM Arbab reviews performance of ministries, divisions

4 minutes ago
 Second consignment with 40 buses arrives in Karach ..

Second consignment with 40 buses arrives in Karachi: Asad Umar

4 minutes ago
 Four killed in northern China gas explosion

Four killed in northern China gas explosion

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.