UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 03:47 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 15,200 180 15,380 Equivalent 40 kgs 16,290 193 16,483

Related Topics

Karachi Price Kyrgystani Som Cotton Nishat Chunian Limited

Recent Stories

HERO Hatta, Dubai Muscle Show and Moonlight Classi ..

HERO Hatta, Dubai Muscle Show and Moonlight Classic headline list of 32 sports e ..

11 minutes ago
 OSCE, EU Record Violations During Uzbek Presidenti ..

OSCE, EU Record Violations During Uzbek Presidential Elections

2 minutes ago
 London expands zone charging drivers of worst poll ..

London expands zone charging drivers of worst polluting cars

2 minutes ago
 Rs 3,558.20 mln being spent to advance 17 aviation ..

Rs 3,558.20 mln being spent to advance 17 aviation sector projects

2 minutes ago
 Talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes boosts England's ..

Talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes boosts England's Ashes cause

2 minutes ago
 Beijing 2022 unveils first playbook for COVID-19 c ..

Beijing 2022 unveils first playbook for COVID-19 countermeasures

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.