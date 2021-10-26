UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 05:06 PM

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 15,300 180 15,480 Equivalent 40 kgs 16,397 193 16,590

