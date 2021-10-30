UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Sat 30th October 2021 | 04:38 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 15,400 180 15,580Equivalent 40 kgs 16,504 193 16,697

