Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Wed 17th November 2021 | 04:02 PM

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 17,300 180 17,480 Equivalent 40 kgs 18,540 193 18,733

